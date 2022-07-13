Fine Gael hit out at Green Party 'hypocrisy' 

Members of Fine Gael have launched an attack on the "hypocrisy" of the Green Party over carbon emission reductions.

The three Government parties are on a collision course over the reduction of carbon emissions in the agriculture sector, with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan adamant that farmers take a 30% cut, which is at the very top of the scale.

While Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has not set down a specific number, it is understood that he has insisted that the reduction be at the lower end of the scale of 22% to 30%.

At a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party tonight, members hit out at Green Minister Catherine Martin for flying business class with her team at a time when her party are asking other sectors to make dramatic changes to meet carbon targets.

Senator Tim Lombard told the meeting that the Government would be on "very dangerous ground" if it goes ahead with higher emissions targets for agriculture.

It is understood Mr Lombard told the meeting that the dairy sector had agreed to a 22% reduction and anything more would necessitate a cull of the national herd.

The Cork senator and dairy farmer said imposing targets at the higher level would cause a limiting of food supply at a time of rocketing food prices, which would only mean increases for consumers.

He pointed to the fact that the retail price of two litres of milk has jumped from €1.49 to €1.89 and predicted that it will rise to €2.50 by the end of the year.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan took direct aim at Ms Martin for taking four business class flights as a Minister and told party colleagues that asking farmers to agree to the higher level of reductions would not be acceptable.

While she did not reference Ms Martin by name, senator Regina Doherty criticised the hypocrisy of the Green Party and said it is "not acceptable" that some ministers are "refusing to change their travel arrangements to reduce their carbon footprint but are expecting other industries to make massive cuts at the same time".

Ms Doherty also pointed to a recent survey which found that Fine Gael now has just 37% support among farmers, this compares to 67% of farmers who were polled for the same survey back in 2011.

She told the meeting that if Fine Gael do not properly support farmers on the issue of carbon reductions they will drop to "a hell of a lot lower" in the polls.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar thanked his party colleagues for their support, confidence, and loyalty throughout what he said was a long but meticulous investigation into the leaking of the GP agreement.

The DPP last week announced that it would not be pressing charges over the leaking of the pay deal between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival union.

He told party colleagues that yesterday's motion of confidence, which comfortably passed the Dáil, was a "good day" for Fine Gael and the Government.

"So long as we stay united, there won't be a Sinn Féin-led Government this year, next year, the year after or maybe not even after that," he told the meeting.