Taoiseach: UK's Rwanda policy playing a role in rising refugee applications

Britain's Rwanda policy has played a role in the "surge" in international protection applications in recent months, the Taoiseach has said.

Ireland is facing major difficulties in sourcing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, with the Citywest centre erecting tents and a tented camp at Gormanston in Meath due to open on Monday.

Around 70% of those at Citywest are not Ukrainians, however, and are part of the wider international protection system.

Speaking at Government Buildings on Thursday, Micheál Martin said that Britain's policy of deporting refugees to Rwanda was feeding into the situation.

Mr Martin said that there has been "a surge" in international protection applications since Britain announced its policy.

"I think we will be analysing this but there is something that has happened in the last two to three months in terms of the surge within international protection.

"Something has been anecdotally or intuitively happening - one can see and maybe sense that since that policy announcement, which I thought was the wrong policy by the UK, clearly may have motivated people utilizing the Common Travel Area to come into the Republic - I think it is one of a number of factors."

Mr Martin said that he had convened a meeting of ministers but said that vulnerable war refugees will continue to be the Government's priority.

“Overall, about eight million Ukrainians left Ukraine as a result of the war, and there have been 48 million internally displaced within Ukraine. That is, without question, the worst humanitarian crisis on the continent of Europe since World War Two, it is quite extraordinary.

“But 41,000 Ukrainians have arrived to Ireland, and 30,000 of those have been offered accommodation. We as a country have a legal and moral obligation to provide for Ukrainians who are fleeing war and turn into destruction. I have witnessed entire residential blocks being destroyed by Russia."

Mr Martin said that the vast majority coming to Ireland remain mothers and children.