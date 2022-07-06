Taoiseach arrives in Kyiv for series of engagements

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (Damien Storan/PA)

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 07:03
Michelle McGlynn and Gráinne Ní Aodha

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has arrived in Ukrainian capital Kyiv today for a number of engagements in the city.

During his visit, Mr Martin will engage with Ukrainian authorities on how Ireland and the EU can support the country's current and future needs.

He will express Irish people's solidarity and reiterate our full backing for continuing sanctions against Putin's regime, for Ukraine's full EU membership and our commitment to work with EU colleagues to ensure the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“The people of Ireland stand with Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia’s immoral and unprovoked war of terror," Mr Martin said ahead of the visit.

“The bombardment and attacks on civilians are nothing short of war crimes, and I will use my visit to express Ireland’s support for moves to hold those behind these attacks fully accountable.

The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people has inspired us all, and Ireland will provide every support for Ukraine’s path to full EU Membership, and continue to welcome and support civilians fleeing this war.” 

The Taoiseach will witness first-hand the devastation caused by the attacks on Ukrainian civilians during the invasion and occupation by Russian forces.

Mr Martin's visit comes two weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Mr Martin to visit Ukraine, which would be the first visit by a Taoiseach to the eastern European country.

It also comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared victory in seizing the eastern Ukrainian province of Luhansk, with his troops escalating their offensive in neighbouring Donetsk.

Mr Martin has warned previously that the Russian president appeared to be leveraging its natural gas supplies to exert maximum pressure on Europe ahead of the winter period.

Mr Martin has also been a vocal advocate for Ukraine’s fast-tracked membership of the EU.

“Ireland is ready to walk every step of that journey with Ukraine, providing whatever support and encouragement we can along the way,” the Taoiseach has previously said.

Mr Zelenskyy has thanked Ireland for its “active support of Ukraine’s European aspirations”.

Ireland has also taken in more than 36,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine at the end of February.

The Irish State has given €20 million in humanitarian support and assistance to the country, as well as health equipment and medical donations worth over €4.5 million.

In April, Simon Coveney became the first foreign minister of the UN Security Council to visit Kyiv, and met with Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and defence minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Mr Coveney also visited the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the capital, where suspected killings of civilians prompted global condemnation.

