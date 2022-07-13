Taoiseach denies 'side deals' to shore up confidence motion support

The Taoiseach has denied using any "side deals" with independents to shore up support for Tuesday's no-confidence motion in the Government.

The Government easily survived the confidence motion after the opposition seized on the shifting of the Dáil majority when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh lost the party whip last week.

The 85 votes included support from independent TDs and four deputies who have lost coalition party whips. They include Sligo TD Marc MacSharry who said before the vote he had received assurances on cardiac services at Sligo Hospital as well as the admission of the county to mica redress schemes.

However, speaking on Wednesday, Micheál Martin denied that deals had been struck.

He said that he had "engaged with deputies who have supported the government" prior to the vote, but said that Mr MacSharry had indicated over the weekend that he would support the Government as he did not believe a general election was needed.

Mr Martin said that this was the sense from "the majority of deputies" that he had spoken to.

"Most deputies I spoke to felt that it made no sense to have an election now, two years into this government. They felt that it makes sense to have a budget, a cost of living package."

Education Minister Norma Foley also said that she had not discussed the vote with any independent TDs prior to it taking place.

"The Taoiseach was clear that the Government would stand on its record of delivery and leadership of two years of a pandemic.

It was a strong, vociferous vote of confidence in the Government."

Ms Foley added that she had full faith in Mr Martin to continue to lead the country.

"I think the Taoiseach is doing an excellent job. He is leading from the front and I have accompanied him to a number of events and he gets such a positive reaction."

The minister rejected the idea that a meeting of 29 backbench TDs and senators was in any way secret. She said that the meeting was held in the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party room and had been tweeted about.

"The definition of secret has been misconstrued. I have no issue with the meeting."