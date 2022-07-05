€100 jump in back-to-school allowance and 60k more children to get free hot meals

The rate of the back-to-school allowance has been increased by €100 under new plans announced by the Government in a bid to address the cost of living crisis.

The Government has also expanded the hot school meals scheme to another 60,000 children in disadvantaged schools from the start of the new school year.

It has also been confirmed that school transport fees will be waived for 121,000 children including 15,500 children with special needs.

The combination of the various measures will represent a saving of €9 a week for families affected, the Government has said.

The measures due announced by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will be worth €67m.

Rejecting opposition claims that this was a panicked or rushed move, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said because July is the time when parents usually pay school transport fees, it was prudent to bring forward these measures from the Budget, now due to be delivered on September 27.

“I would reject that. We are off the view that this is the time to specifically address back-to-school costs,” he said.

Confirming the significant increase is on the cards in the allowance, which is usually €160, Ms Humphreys said the extra €100 euros per child is going to benefit 260,000 children.

“If your child is up to 11 years old, you get €260 and if your child is 12 years and over, you'll get €385 in the back-to-school allowance,” Ms Humphreys said.

The increased allowance will be paid in August.

At present, the school meals program which includes hot meals and packed lunches is provided to 230,000 children.

“So what we're doing today is we're adding an additional 60,000 children. So that brings us up to 290,000 children would benefit from the school meals program,” Ms Humphreys said.

Ms Foley said the waiving of the school fees will provide families with savings of up to €500 on the cost of tickets. “I am very pleased that we can now make this significant difference to families and can provide this information at this stage to help them with planning for back to school,” she said.

When challenged by reporters that these measures would do little for the squeezed middle classes, a clearly agitated Ms Humphreys insisted the new measures are significant and will make a real difference.

“What I'm doing today is announcing a targeted measure for those families. who qualify for the back-to-school allowance. It's 120,000 families. 262,000 children will benefit from this measure,” she said.