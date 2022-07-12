Taoiseach hits out at Sinn Féin saying confidence motion will be defeated 

The country does not want a general election and needs the Government to run its full term to succeed, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking after Cabinet but ahead of the Dáil motion of no confidence in the Government, Mr Martin again hit out at Sinn Féin for tabling the motion, which he said will be defeated.

The Government is expected to be able to rely on at least 85 votes in the Dáil tonight, with 80 being a majority.

No-Confidence Vote Tracker: TOTAL NUMBER OF TDs: 160 MINUS: Ceann Comhairle and Denis Naughten (away) GOVERNMENT MAJORITY: 80 TOTAL FOR GOVERNMENT: 85 TOTAL AGAINST GOVERNMENT: 69 DON’T KNOW’S/UNDECIDEDS: 4

“I will be hopeful that Government will come through this evening. I think the most pressing issue facing Government now is a budget, is a cost of living package. The week before last, Sinn Féin we're asking for an emergency budget. Now they're asking for the general election. It doesn't tally, it is not consistent,” he said.

He said the focus should be on delivering a budget and a cost of living package by the end of September, which he said in his view is what the people want and the people require right now.

“I have a long-standing view that to deliver sustained change and reform you need governments to go the distance actually, that's a view I've had for a long, long time,” he said.

"And that's the best way to ensure the changes on climate, changes on economy, and in terms of housing and health can be affected.

If you have too much political instability, you don't get that sort of longer term or medium term even decision making, which gives the best outcomes.

"Ultimately, if people are looking at elections every two years, that brings short termism to the fore and doesn't allow for proper long term decision,” he added.

Minister Catherine Martin said negotiations were still ongoing with former party colleagues Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello who she said have indicated they wish to return back to the Green Party fold.

When asked should Ms Hourigan lose the committee chairmanship she holds, with a stipend of €10,000 per year, should she not vote with the Government, Ms Martin said she would not prejudge those discussions with the whips.

She said should they vote against, it will be a matter for the whip to make a recommendation to the party as to take the chair’s position away from Ms Hourigan.

Earlier Office of Public Works Minister Patrick O'Donovan said Independent TDs must choose between “a Government with a plan” or a “Marxist regime” in this evening’s confidence vote.