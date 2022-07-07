Hopes for 'renewal of relationship' with Britain as Johnson resigns

The Taoiseach said he hoped a new British prime minister would signal a “renewal of the relationship” for Ireland and Britain.

Micheál Martin said on Thursday that he “never said anything negative” about outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson but that they did fundamentally disagree on Brexit, adding that he felt Mr Johnson was “good company”.

British-Irish relationships have been strained in recent months due to the decision of the British government to pass legislation overriding the Northern Ireland protocol.

Important relationship

The Taoiseach said that the relationship was extremely important economically, socially, culturally, and as dual guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement.

It’s fair to say that over the last while that relationship has come under strain and there have been significant challenges

“I believe opportunities may arise, to reset that relationship, particularly to avoid unilateralism, to pull back from the unilateral moves in evidence in respect of legacy in respect of human rights," Mr Martin said.

“We would like to see an opportunity to freshen the relationship but also to reset it on the basis of adhering to established agreements that have been entered into with the British government and the European Union.”

Good Friday Agreement

The Taoiseach acknowledged that within the Conservative Party there are “certainly those who never had the same commitment to the DNA of the Good Friday Agreement” but “there are many conservatives on the other hand who really were very dismayed at unilateralism and particularly at the decision to bring in legislation to unilaterally override the agreement.”

The Taoiseach said the European Union had been flexible on the protocol issues and he was keen to see them resolved by negotiations.

I always think from a policy perspective [it] is a fundamentally wrong decision for Britain

"I think some of that has manifested itself already," Mr Martin said. "There's very little planning. The outcome of Brexit is not good.”

Mr Martin said from a personal perspective he was conscious that Mr Johnson has been through a difficult few weeks and extended his best wishes to him and his family for the future, following Mr Johnson's announcement that he will resign.

Joint responsibilities

Looking ahead, the Taoiseach said: "Our joint responsibilities concerning stewardship of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as nurturing broader bilateral relations between us, require us to work together in a spirit of respect, trust, and partnership".

“That is more important than ever today. I would once again urge a pulling back from unilateral action, whether that be on dealing with the legacy of the past, human rights, or the Northern Ireland Protocol," he said.

We have now an opportunity to return to the true spirit of partnership and mutual respect that is needed to underpin the gains of the Good Friday Agreement

Assembly elections

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Johnson's interaction with Ireland had been wholly negative.

"Under his leadership, the British government has consistently undermined the Good Friday Agreement and have threatened to breach international law on multiple occasions,” she said.

"They have foisted austerity on people. They brought us the disaster that is Brexit. And Boris Johnson's priority when it comes to the north has been to placate the DUP,” she added.

"We are now over two months on from the Assembly elections. Michelle O’Neill is the first minister in waiting. The Executive and the Assembly need to be re-established.

Whoever now assumes the position of British prime minister needs to change tack, work to restore the north's political institutions, and they need acknowledge the primacy of international agreements and international law

New Northern Ireland secretary Shailesh Vara has been urged to work constructively and even-handedly to restore power sharing at Stormont.

The Assembly has been unable to function for several months after the DUP withdrew from the power-sharing administration.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party would not nominate ministers until the UK government took action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Vara was appointed to the role following the resignation of Brandon Lewis early on Thursday.

Conservative revolt

Mr Lewis was among a revolt by Conservative ministers against Mr Johnson, who later announced his resignation.

Mr Johnson is set to remain as prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

Mr Vara spoke with the leaders of the Stormont parties by phone on Thursday afternoon.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Boris Johnson should leave government immediately.

The Foyle MP said: "Boris Johnson has debased the office he holds, he has fundamentally and indelibly damaged public confidence in politics and public life.

His death grip on power has prolonged a period of government that will be characterised by law-breaking, scandal, and sleaze

"He should now leave government immediately.

"While the failings of this government have been aggravated by the tone, temperament, and character of Boris Johnson, it runs far deeper.

"Those who have fled the sinking ship are incapable of putting the problems right, not least of all the approach to legacy and the protocol in Northern Ireland," he said.