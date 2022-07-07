Taoiseach urges row back on Protocol as O'Neill labels Johnson a 'figure of absolute disrepute'

The Taoiseach has used Boris Johnson’s resignation to call on the British Government to pull away from its unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement, Micheál Martin said: “Prime minister Johnson has led the British government during an especially challenging period, including dealing with the impact of Covid-19 and the response to the war on Ukraine.

“From a personal perspective, I am conscious that he has been through a difficult few weeks and I extend my best wishes to him and his family for the future, following the announcement of his resignation.

“Britain is Ireland’s closest neighbour and the relationships between our two countries are long, deep and enduring.

“Our two governments working in close partnership is a key underpinning for peace and prosperity on these islands.

While prime minister Johnson and I engaged actively together, we didn’t always agree, and the relationship between our governments has been strained and challenged in recent times.

“Our joint responsibilities concerning stewardship of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as nurturing broader bilateral relations between us, require us to work together in a spirit of respect, trust and partnership.

“That is more important than ever today and I would once again urge a pulling back from unilateral action, whether that be on dealing with the legacy of the past, human rights, or the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

However, the British government is hoping to push ahead with plans to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol despite Mr Johnson’s impending departure.

Commons Leader Mark Spencer confirmed that three days of committee stage for the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will begin on July 13.

The line-by-line scrutiny is then expected to continue on July 18 and conclude on July 19, two days before the summer recess for the Commons.

But the Bill will still have report stage and third reading to clear in the Commons and all stages in the House of Lords, which means Mr Johnson’s replacement as Conservative Party leader and prime minister could halt its progress.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said whoever succeeds Boris Johnson needs to change direction. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also reacted to Mr Johnson's departure this afternoon.

Ms McDonald said his interactions with Ireland have been "wholly negative" and he will not be missed.

"Under his leadership, we've seen an attack on the Good Friday Agreement, threat after threat to break international law.

"Boris Johnson's government brought austerity to people in the North of Ireland and of course, he championed and brought Brexit to all of us, so, I think it needs to be stated very clearly that whoever succeeds Boris Johnson now as prime minister needs to change direction and change tack and we need a British government that respects international law."

Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin leader in the North, said, "It has been an utter absurdity that the people here have been subjected to Boris Johnson for any length of time. He is a figure of absolute disrepute. Anyone who tries to sabotage our peace agreements, a quarter-century of progress and our shared future is truly no friend of ours."

The Foreign Affairs Minister also spoke on Mr Johnson's departure saying that the Irish Government “stands ready” to work with a new British prime minister.

Simon Coveney tweeted: “The Irish government stands ready to work with a new UK PM on protecting our shared achievements in the peace process and our shared responsibility under international law on Brexit.

“Let’s start with getting a government in Stormont. I wish Boris Johnson and his family well.”