Sinn Féin considering no-confidence motion as Government loses formal majority

Sinn Féin says that it is considering a no-confidence motion in the Government.

The party is looking to make the move after the coalition lost its formal majority in the Dáil on Wednesday when Joe McHugh voted against defective blocks legislation.

A decision on whether to put forward the Private Members Bill must be made by midday tomorrow and would be debated next week in the last week's sitting of the Dáil.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “This is a government that has now lost its parliamentary majority, and is failing to tackle the cost of living and housing crises. They have run out of road. A motion of no-confidence is under consideration.”

The Tánaiste has said that he believes Mr McHugh will continue to support the Government despite the former Education Minister resigning the Fine Gael whip.

Mr McHugh's resignation means that the Government loses its majority, following the losses of five TDs since the Dáil was formed.

A senior Government source said that while not having a majority on paper was "less than ideal", the Government's numerical situation was "perhaps more solid than it looks".

Speaking at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said it was "very regrettable" for the Government to not have Joe McHugh’s vote on the mica scheme bill. He said that he had "spoken to Joe and understood his feelings on the matter".

Mr Varadkar said that he believes Mr McHugh will continue to support the Government on other matters.