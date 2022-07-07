Fine Gael expects Joe McHugh to continue Government support despite losing party whip

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar believes that Joe McHugh will continue to support the Government despite the former Education Minister resigning the Fine Gael whip.

Mr McHugh voted against the Government's Defective Concrete Block bill with a "heavy heart", saying that a proposal which would see those who choose to downsize their rebuilt homes not awarded the full cost was punitive.

Mr McHugh's resignation means that the Government loses its majority, following the losses of five TDs since the Dáil was formed.

A senior Government source said that while not having a majority on paper was "less than ideal", the Government's numerical situation was "perhaps more solid than it looks".

Green Party TDs Patrick Costello and Neasa Hourigan lost the whip in May after voting against the Government on the National Maternity Hospital, while Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry lost the party whip to vote in favour of a no-confidence motion in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney last September.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was 'very regrettable' that Joe McHugh voted against the mica bill.

Speaking at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said it was "very regrettable" for the Government to not have Joe McHugh’s vote on the mica scheme bill. He said that he had "spoken to Joe and understood his feelings on the matter".

Mr Varadkar said that he believes Mr McHugh will continue to support the Government on other matters.

The Tánaiste added that he is "confident" the Government will continue to have a working majority in the Dáil and had not yet come close to losing a vote.

The bill passed the Dáil by 74 votes to 69 after a two-hour debate, which Mr McHugh had said was not long enough.