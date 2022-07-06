Taoiseach holds joint press conference with Zelenskyy in Ukraine 

The leaders met in Mr Zelenskyy’s heavily fortified offices in the city to discuss the war and Irish and EU efforts to support Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyty with Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a joint press conference at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 14:53

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Mr Martin began his visit to Ukraine on Wednesday with a trip to Borodyanka – a town on the outskirts of Kyiv that has suffered widespread damage under Russian shelling.

On the 30-minute drive from the railway station, the Taoiseach passed Hostomel airport, where his convoy stopped to observe a demolished bridge.

The delegation also drove past bombed-out warehouses, shopping centres and petrol stations.

In Borodyanka, Mr Martin met the town’s mayor and viewed apartment blocks gutted by fire during the Russian bombardment.

More to follow...

A 'Marshall Plan' is needed to rebuild Ukraine, says Simon Coveney

