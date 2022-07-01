Calls for abolition of hospital fees

The Dáil has heard cross-party calls for the abolition of inpatient hospital fees.

TDs made the calls during a debate on the Health (Exemption for Children from Public In-Patient Charges) Bill 2022, which Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said would abolish fees for those under 16. Subject to an amendment, the bill will also provide for a free contraception scheme for women aged 17-25.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Donnelly said the bill will "ease the financial burden of parents or guardians when bringing their child to hospital for inpatient care, helping to ensure that cost is not a significant consideration for families when children require access to inpatient treatment".

Under the current rules, public patients, including children, are subject to an acute public inpatient charge of €80 per day up to a maximum of ten days — or €800 — in a year.

However, while opposition TDs welcomed the move, they roundly called for the abolition of fees for all patients, while Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said that there is "a wider piece of work needs to be done regarding the cost of a child being sick".

"We have more to do even with regard to the inpatient hospital charges, Mr Cullinane said.

It is only for children — I would like to see it abolished for all patients.

"We have the issue of car parking charges. We have the prescription charges."

Labour's Duncan Smith called the contraception measure "an especially progressive measure [that] will make a real difference" but said that he would like to see a commitment in the upcoming budget to its extension and the removal of all inpatient charges. Mr Smith that this would cost €30m yearly.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall queried the rationale for the charge's existence.

"I cannot see how there could be any rationale for it. If somebody has to go into hospital they have to get treatment and they are seriously ill and we charge them for getting that treatment. Why do we do that?"