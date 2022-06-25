Poll puts Sinn Féin ahead of coalition parties for eighth consecutive month

The poll results put Sinn Féin three points higher than their next closest rivals combined.
The latest Business Post/Red C poll sees the party led by Mary Lou McDonald on 36%. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 21:34
Sean Murray

Sinn Féin has maintained a strong lead over the two main coalition parties, a new opinion poll has suggested.

The latest Business Post/Red C poll sees the party led by Mary Lou McDonald on 36%.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have dropped one point, and are at 19% and 14%, respectively.

The poll results put Sinn Féin three points higher than their next closest rivals combined.

This is the eighth month in a row that Sinn Féin has stood atop this poll and it has remained above 30% since last October.

The other party in Government – the Greens – are down one to 4%.

Also on 4% are the Social Democrats (unchanged) and Solidarity-People Before Profit (up 1%).

Labour is unchanged at 3% while Aontú is up one to 3%.

Support for independent candidates remains high, up one to 12%.

Voters were also asked their opinions around the Northern Ireland Protocol for the Business Post/Red C research.

Three in four (75%) believe that the British government is being dishonest in its approach to the protocol and can no longer be trusted, the poll suggests.

