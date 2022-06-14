Dublin Pride has announced that they will terminate their media partnership with RTÉ

Dublin Pride is to terminate its media partnership with RTÉ, following what the organisation says are “extremely harmful anti-trans discussions” on Joe Duffy's Liveline.

The organisers say they are "both angered and disappointed" by the fact that these discussions have been “given a platform” on the show, which airs on RTÉ Radio One.

In a series of tweets, Dublin Pride said it has worked with RTÉ over the past three years to “increase positive representation of LGBTQ+ people on TV, radio and online.”

To see the good work of so many people undone is saddening in the extreme and negates much of the efforts made to date. It breaches trust with our community and causes untold hurt."

They went on to say that as an official media partner of Dublin Pride and “more importantly, as Ireland's national broadcaster” they expect better from RTÉ than to “stoke the flames of anti-trans rhetoric.”

They say that at the request of Trans Equality Together, a new coalition of which Dublin Pride is a member, they have not made a statement until now.

However, they say they have remained in close and constant contact with the group to ensure any actions taken by Dublin Pride “respect the voices and feelings of the trans people in the community.”

“RTÉ is our national broadcaster. LGBTQ+ people and our allies make up the majority of people in Ireland. We are the majority shareholders in RTÉ and we have a right to hold it accountable for its actions,” said Dublin Pride’s organisers.

They finished by saying that they expect a response on how RTÉ will make amends for the situation and how they are committed to continuing to fight for equality, fairness and respect for all the members of our LGBTQ+ family.

RTÉ has not responded to a request for comment at this time.