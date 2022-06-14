Taoiseach: 'Fundamental breach of trust' between EU and UK will be difficult to resolve

A "fundamental breach of trust" between the EU and UK will be difficult to resolve, the Taoiseach has warned.

Micheál Martin has said Boris Johnson's bill, which allows the UK to ignore major parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, is not well thought out and "doesn't match realities on the ground".

Speaking on his way into Cabinet on Tuesday morning, Mr Martin said: "I think it's a fundamental breach of trust, it violates the whole concept of trust".

He warned the "main losers" were the people of Northern Ireland and stressed the protocol had been working very well for businesses.

Mr Martin said that having spoken to organisations and representative bodies in Northern Ireland in recent weeks, he believes the proposals are "anti-business and anti-industry".

It could have a real impact on the food industry in particular and I don't think it's well thought out, or well thought through, and certainly doesn't match the realities on the ground in terms of the experiences of those involved in various industries.

"So, for example, those involved in manufacturing are doing particularly well under the protocol and they are now very concerned, not just by the uncertainty that has been created, but also the fact that this represents an undermining of conditions, which were very conducive to good manufacturing performance."

He said the only way to resolve this was through dialogue and discussion between the UK and EU and called on the Boris Johnson's government to reengage in a meaningful and honest manner.

"Clearly, the platform was always there to resolve this through negotiation, but there's been an absence of will on behalf of the British government to really resolve this."

Speaking of the breakdown in trust between both sides, Mr Martin said: "I believe that in terms of what has now happened, the fundamental issue is one of trust because the EU did enter into an international agreement with the United Kingdom government, which has essentially been reneged upon.

"So, a lot of European Union leaders are going to say: 'How can we trust you again, if we do a further deal, how do we know you will adhere to that deal?' That is a fairly fundamental issue that now has to be overcome."