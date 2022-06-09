Government's new remote working plan is ‘doomed to fail’

Free remote working hot desk places are “doomed to fail” unless the Government introduces legislation to provide the right to flexible work, it has been claimed.

Anyone wanting to try out local remote working hubs can avail of three free vouchers under a scheme announced by Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys.

At least 10,000 hot desk spaces will be provided under the scheme aimed at encouraging more employees to use this option.

Existing hub users, as well as those accessing the facilities for the first time, can avail of the three free work days between now and the end of August.

However, Labour’s spokeswoman on employment and workers’ rights, Marie Sherlock, said the initiative is “sidestepping” the real issue and the Government must provide the right to flexible working.

“The Government is on one hand subsidising remote working while on the other hand failing to meet the clear demand for a legislative right to flexible work,” said Ms Sherlock.

“It’s madness and a plan that’s doomed to fail.”

Legislation to allow employees to request remote working was put forward by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar but was criticised by opposition parties as it still provides employers with 13 different reasons under which they can deny such requests.

Ms Sherlock said: “The reality is that the Government produced very narrow and rigid draft legislation in January and, despite promises to make changes, we have yet to see anything substantial that suggests anything other than tokenistic changes will be made.

There is no legislation to protect these workers and remote work is still firmly in the gift of an employer.

"It is no good to simply say ‘have a conversation’ with an employer without workplace protection to back it up.”

Ms Humphreys said the Right to Request Remote Work Bill is currently going through pre-legislative scrutiny, adding that Mr Varadkar has already said that he is committed to strengthening the legislation.

Announcing the voucher scheme, Ms Humphreys encouraged people to take up the opportunity to test out working from one of the 241 remote hubs already up and running around the country.

Ms Humphreys said the cost of working in remote hubs varies but ranges from around €10 to €18 per day and workers can book an office or desk space in their local hub through the Connected Hubs app.

Heather Humphreys with Teresa Hanratty, project manager with Learning Waves which uses the Creative Spark centre in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Wednesday, when Ms Humphreys announced the remote working initiatives. Picture: Julien Behal

“If people can work remotely, they will find a hub very close because there are so many hubs across the country now,” she said. “So rather than travelling to Dublin, for example, you’d be able to stay here in Dundalk.

“We know from talking to people that they’re more productive and they’re happier when they’re able to work and live in their community and they don’t have to face that long commute.”

Ms Humphreys also announced €5m in funding, through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call, which will be used to build capacity and enhance existing remote working facilities.

Some 81 projects across the country were successful in securing funding.

On top of these two initiatives, Ms Humphreys is making €50,000 in funding available to each local authority under the town and village renewal scheme.

This will go towards marketing campaigns and promote the remote working opportunities available in their areas.