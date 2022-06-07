Sitting Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne claims she is homeless 

Ms Wynne who left Sinn Féin earlier this year said she and her family needs a four-bedroom house, but the options available are minimal
Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 17:43
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Former Sinn Féin TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne has said she and her six children are currently homeless.

Speaking in a video posted both on her Facebook page and on Twitter, she said she is currently staying in a holiday home.

Ms Wynne said she had been given a notice to quit and had struggled to find new accommodation for her young family.

Posted with the message: “Ireland 2022, when a TD can end up homeless”, Ms Wynne sets out the difficulty she and her family have encountered in finding accommodation in Clare.

Ms Wynne, who left Sinn Féin earlier this year, said she and her family needs a four-bedroom house, but the options available are minimal.

Ms Wynne as a TD is paid €101,193 and as a Clare-based representative, she is entitled to €31,365 a year in travel and accommodation allowances.

“The housing crisis is a major problem in this country and in my county of Clare,” she said.

“I know at the time of the notice to quit, even finding hotel space was extremely difficult and the holiday home was the only answer for our family but it is not a sustainable solution for our family. So we remain hopeful and hopefully we do get good news.”

Ms Wynne resigned from Sinn Féin in February claiming she had been “isolated” and subjected to “psychological warfare”.

Some in the party used her pregnancy as a “stick to beat her with”, she claimed.

Ms Wynne said she was disappointed that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had not contacted her to congratulate her on the birth of her most-recent child.

