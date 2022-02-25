Clare TD Violet Anne Wynne resigns from Sinn Féin 'for good reason'

Clare TD Violet Anne Wynne has resigned from Sinn Féin.

Ms Wynne, who was elected in February 2020, resigned via a statement on Thursday evening.

In an explosive statement, seen by the Irish Examiner Ms Wynne said she had "not renewed my membership with Sinn Féin and for good reason."

My Wynne alleges she was the victim of a campaign of "psychological warfare" in which she felt she was being gaslit and her unplanned pregnancy was used "as a stick to beat her with".

"I was a proud Sinn Féin TD and took my membership with the party very seriously, I believed that they were the party for United Irelanders and were the future for this island. I now have experience that I can no longer ignore that states otherwise," she said.

Violet Anne Wynne, centre, celebrates with her family and supporters after being elected in 2020. She has now left Sinn Féin. Picture. Eamon Ward

Ms Wynne notes she entered Leinster House coming from Jobseeker's allowance "navigating with great difficulties and with what many may call baggage which I was clear and honest about to the local representatives of the organisation at the time."

"The issues I continuously faced seem to be at local level within the organisation and structures and lack of," she adds.

"I believe that the administrative side to the party and the organisers wanted me to stand down and have been actively seeking this through gaslighting measures and what can only be described as psychological warfare.

"I have tried to force the comradery and on many occasions, I informed them of the impact of their actions on my personal wellbeing and my work but it was to no avail.

"I am supposed to be on some form of maternity leave and I asked Sinn Féin for someone who would be experienced enough to act as office manager.

"As it transpired I got a prominent member of Sinn Féin who is getting paid for a 41 hour week plus overtime but actually only works two and a half days/three days of the week.

"I feel I have been isolated and steps have been taken to ensure that I would face greater difficulties, locally."

Leaving Sinn Féin is "not a decision that I have taken lightly," Ms Wynne adds.

"I have battled with the party for many months now trying to avoid this course of action as I wholeheartedly believed in them.

"My membership has become untenable knowing that what we see is not what is experienced on the ground and therefore I cannot be the only one who is experiencing or will experience such difficulties in the future."

She says those individuals "obviously were what the party call gatekeepers and did not inform the party" of her situation as she was later told the party felt "blindsided" by her actions.

"I had assumed that after the election in 2020 I would receive support as I had clearly received the mandate from the people of Clare.

"Unfortunately, this was not the case and instead I was pressured into decisions that I couldn't stand over such as the staff the party wanted me to hire.

I learned very fast that the party do not take kindly to autonomy and those who do not follow their plans."

Ms Wynne adds she "cannot fault" the Sinn Féin TDs in Leinster House but they are not tasked with making decisions locally and "seem to be an entirely separate entity with no power to influence."

"My unplanned pregnancy was also a further stick to beat me with and I am truly concerned for women who may want to come forward for Sinn Féin in the future, in Clare."

She says she will continue to represent the people of Clare and will ensure that she does not disappoint those who voted for her.

"I hope that they will see a better representative with no obstacles put in my way any longer and someone who will stand against this kind of behaviour - no matter where it is coming from."

Ms Wynne's time in Leinster House as a Sinn Féin TD has not been without controversy when it emerged that Rural Resettlement Ireland (RRI) took a case against Ms Wynne and her partner John Montaine seeking that they respond to a claim it issued for €12,126, which was the sum of four years’ arrears owed on a social house.

Mr Montaine appeared in connection with the alleged illegal possession of cannabis at the family home last year and contested a Garda ‘no insurance’ prosecution just this month.

Sinn Féin have been contacted for comment.