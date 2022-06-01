Taoiseach denies Government not committed to tackling climate change

The Taoiseach has rejected suggestions the Government is not committed to tackling climate change despite damning evidence of rising emissions.

New research from the Environmental Protection Agency has found that even if every measure in the Government's Climate Action Plan is implemented in full, emissions in Ireland would only be reduced by 28%. The legally binding target is 51% by 2030.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall has called on the Government to be "honest" about the plan, saying it is "failing and spectacularly so".

"Our emissions were going up, not down, last year. Our emissions increased by 6%," Ms Shortall told the Taoiseach.

"You say all the right things when it comes to the climate crisis, that climate change is the single greatest threat facing humanity and the time to act is now. We all agree with that, but climate rhetoric is not climate action. There is a plan but little or no implementation.

"If our emissions keep rising over the course of your Government, we will have lost the opportunity to reach our climate targets by 2030. There would simply be too much ground to make up and not enough time.

There are certain changes that can only be made by your Government. The public cannot put restrictions on the development of data centres, for example, which now use more electricity than all of the rural homes in this country."

Micheál Martin rejected the assessment of the Government's performance but agreed with the EPA report that implementation is key.

"I disagree with the deputy in respect of your analysis of the Government's commitment to climate change. This Government has introduced some of the most significant climate change legislation, in an unprecedented way, in terms of the targets we have set and creating legal obligations," he said during leader's questions.

"In terms of the Climate Action Plan, it will be very challenging, and that's why we need everybody in the house on board.

"Implementation is key. I agree with EPA in relation to that.

"The implementation of climate plans and policies is absolutely key to this and the sectoral emissions ceilings will be brought by Minister Eamon Ryan before Cabinet shortly. Without question, whole sectors will have to play their role and significant progress is being made across the board.

What we are doing now will set the foundations for transformative change in respect to our climate performance as a country, in terms of the reduction of emissions."

The Taoiseach added that in order to get emissions reduced, behavioural change would be brought about through a range of taxation instruments and incentives.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan's sectoral plans to tackle the climate emergency is due "very shortly", according to the Taoiseach.

"He has said he is adhering to a whole range of targets in the Climate Action Plan, in terms of electric vehicles and so on.

"A lot of progress has been made, and a lot of hard work has gone into this, with each department engaging with Minister Ryan's department in respect of the ceilings that each sector would have to achieve."