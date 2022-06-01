Emissions challenge for agriculture is 'acute' — EPA 

The EPA says Ireland's agriculture sector must set out how it will cut methane emissions by almost 30%. Stock picture

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 00:01
Pádraig Hoare, Environment Correspondent

Every sector, but especially agriculture, has to significantly improve efforts to close the growing gap between greenhouse gas emissions and Ireland’s 2030 climate targets.

That is according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which said that it will be “impossible” to meet the targets of the Climate Action Plan without “urgent” implementation of plans to reduce emissions.

All sectors are advised to do some heavy lifting, but the challenge around agriculture is particularly acute, it said.

EPA director general Laura Burke said Ireland needs a step up in both existing plans and the identification of new measures. Picture: Julien Behal
EPA director general Laura Burke said Ireland needs a step up in both existing plans and the identification of new measures. Picture: Julien Behal

“A methane emissions reduction of almost 30% is required to achieve a 22% reduction in agriculture emissions compared to 2018, as committed to in the 2021 Climate Action Plan,” said the EPA.

The sector must clearly set out how this will be achieved, with uncertainty currently around even delivering the lower end of the range needed by the ever-closer 2030 window, it added.

“The data shows that a step up in both the implementation of actions already set out in plans and policies and the identification of new measures is needed,” said EPA director general Laura Burke. “All sectors have work to do, in particular the agriculture sector.

As the largest contributor of national emissions, more clarity is needed on how and when it will implement actions to reduce methane within the ever-shortening timeframe to 2030. 

Beef and dairy cattle are among the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Cows mainly generate methane through digestion and waste.

Three key sectors consistently have the largest share of emissions — agriculture, transport, and energy industries, said the EPA.

The end of travel restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic is projected to result in transport emissions increasing by 18% to 19% from 2020 to 2022, said the EPA. However, transport emissions could reduce up to 39% below 2018 levels by 2030, if additional measures set out in plans and policies are implemented, it said.

“These include over 940,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2030, increased biofuel blend rates, and measures to support more sustainable transport.”

The Government has unveiled plans for 1m EVs by 2030, but while sales are healthier with every passing month, experts say the target is as yet unrealistic.

The EPA said that increased coal use from 2021 “threatens to undo some of the good work done over recent years and negatively impact achievement of national targets, particularly for the first carbon budget period”.

However, increased renewable energy generation, if delivered as planned, can reduce emissions by 10% yearly until 2030, it said.

The carbon budget for 2021-2025 aims to reduce emissions by 4.8% on average annually for five years, while the second budget for 2026-2030 will look to up that annual reduction to 8.3%.

#Climate ChangeClimate Action PlanPerson: Laura BurkeOrganisation: Environmental Protection AgencyOrganisation: EPA
