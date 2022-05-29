Latest poll shows Sinn Féin is more popular than Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil combined

Sinn Féin has achieved its highest ever level of popular support and holds a commanding lead over the two other main parties
Delving down into the demographic breakdown of the poll, it shows that Sinn Féin now has the support of 41% of male voters and 36% of female voters. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 08:23
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Sinn Féin has achieved its highest ever level of popular support and holds a commanding lead over the two other main parties, a new opinion poll reveals.

Amid rising public concern about the housing crisis, Sinn Féin on 36% is now more popular than Fine Gael (20%) and Fianna Fail (15%) combined.

The Red C poll conducted for the Business Post showed Sinn Féin’s support up two points compared to a month ago.

The full state of the parties is as follows: Sinn Féin 36% (up 2); Fine Gael 20% (down 1), Fianna Fáil 15% (down 1); Green Party 5% (up 1); Social Democrats 4% (down 1); Labour 3% (down 1); People Before Profit-Solidarity 3% (no change); Aontú 2% (no change); Independent TDs 11% (no change).

Delving down into the demographic breakdown of the poll, it shows that Sinn Féin now has the support of 41% of male voters and 36% of female voters.

The poll suggests it is the most popular party amongst younger and middle-aged voters, those most affected by the housing crisis.

The poll indicated that 40% of 18-34-year-olds now support Sinn Féin, compared with 14% for Fianna Fáil and 13% for Fine Gael.

The Red C poll shows strong support for action on the housing crisis across a number of areas.

The poll also found overwhelming public support for changes to Central Bank lending rules for first-time buyers, better tax treatment for small landlords, and the introduction of a vacant home tax.

There is strong public support for pursuing a policy of reducing house prices.

The poll shows there is also strong public backing for a ban on the short-term letting of entire homes in rent pressure zones on platforms such as Airbnb.

When asked whether Central Bank rules which limit most first-time buyers to borrowing a maximum of 3.5 times their annual salary should change, 82% of people said first-time buyers should be allowed to borrow more than 3.5 times their salary if they can show a history of high rental payments.

A total of 85% of those polled also want to reduce the size of the deposit required for first-time buyers if they can prove their ability to make payments.

The poll also shows that there is strong public support for a vacant home tax, with 77% of people saying they want it introduced as soon as possible. The government is due to make a decision in the October budget on whether to proceed with the introduction of a vacant home tax.

Red C says it interviewed a random sample of 1,002 adults aged 18+ online between Friday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 25 2022.

Thousands gather to celebrate Northern Ireland centenary

