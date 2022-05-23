US politicians warn UK that renegotiating NI protocol is 'not an option'

A group of US politicians has warned the UK that renegotiating the Northern Ireland Protocol is "not an option".

The bi-partisan group is led by Richard Neal, a member of the US House of Representatives, chairman of it ways and means committee, and co-chair of the Congressional Friends of Ireland.

Mr Neal will address the Seanad on Tuesday, after an invitation by cathaoirleach Mark Daly, who said Mr Neal "is the embodiment of the strong links between Ireland and the United States of America".

Strong supporter

"He has always been a strong supporter for Ireland during the darkest days of the Troubles and during the Good Friday Peace Agreement and during these challenging times caused by the Brexit referendum results."

Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, will host a working lunch for the delegation and several Irish Government and political representatives, which will focus on the North, Brexit, the future of Europe and the transatlantic relationship, and the "deep and enduring ties between Ireland and the United States of America".

In-person visit

Mr Coveney said that the first in-person visit of US politicians since the onset of the Covid pandemic is an important milestone.

The return of in-person visits between Ireland and the United States is crucial as we embark on re-engaging and rebuilding economically post-Covid

I welcome this hugely positive opportunity to engage with and brief this congressional delegation on key international issues that are affecting Irish citizens," Mr Coveney said.

During their time in Ireland the delegation will also meet with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

At an inter-parliamentary meeting with European colleagues on Sunday, the Americans warned that the protocol cannot be changed.

A joint statement said: “We call upon the UK to implement fully the NI Protocol, which avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland, preserves the integrity of the EU internal market, and protects the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts. We agree that renegotiating the protocol is not an option.”