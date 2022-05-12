Ministers approve €400 monthly payment for those who take in Ukrainian refugees

Discussions are ongoing over who will administer the payment but it is likely to be paid by Revenue.
Ministers approve €400 monthly payment for those who take in Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian Refugees Shannon

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 19:36
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Ministers have approved a €400 per month payment for those who take in Ukrainian refugees.

A government cabinet sub-committee agreed this evening that the proposal for the payment should go to cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

The payment will not be taxed and will not impact other social welfare supports, cabinet sources have confirmed.

Much of the meeting centred around the accommodation plans for housing the some 26,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Ireland since the Russian invasion 11 weeks ago.

Discussions are ongoing over who will administer the payment but it is likely to be paid by Revenue.

The Irish Examiner understands that the €400 will be paid as a flat rate regardless how many refugees one household has taken, as "speed is the main concern" after a number of delays.

A Department of Justice source confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the number of refugees arriving per day has risen in recent days, with over 400 arriving yesterday.

A decrease in numbers had been attributed to the lack of commercial flights over the St Patrick's, Easter and bank holiday weekends but the availability of spare seats again has seen the numbers arriving to Ireland increase again.

Read More

Women and children refugees are vulnerable to abuse even after reaching ‘safety’

More in this section

Sinn Féin vote on National Maternity Hospital will put pressure on Government TDs Sinn Féin vote on National Maternity Hospital will put pressure on Government TDs
Golfgate: Oireachtas Golf Society annual outing to return this year in Kerry  Golfgate: Oireachtas Golf Society annual outing to return this year in Kerry 
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Clare Daly and Mick Wallace deny claims their lawsuit against RTÉ is harassment
#Ukraine
<p>“I also said to the British Prime Minister, that the British government cannot continue to say that European Union is being inflexible and isn't moving,” the Taoiseach said.</p>

Taoiseach tells Johnson overriding NI protocol would destabilise Good Friday Agreement

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • 11
  • 14
  • 17
  • 25
  • 37
  • 43
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices