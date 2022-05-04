Government pauses National Maternity Hospital  move to St Vincent's site

The Government last night pressed pause on the plan to move the National Maternity Hospital to the St Vincent’s Hospital campus.

The proposal was brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly but it is understood that Fine Gael ministers and Arts, Culture, and Media Minister Catherine Martin asked for more time to consider it.

The issue will be revisited by Cabinet in two weeks after documents in relation to the deal are discussed with the Oireachtas health committee. The legal framework documents were published on the HSE website last night.

A senior Government source said that the documents had “landed late” and that there was “a lot of misinformation and conspiracy theories” around the proposal, and that it was “OK to take a beat” before signing off on the plan.

Sources said Ms Martin was particularly hesitant, raising concerns about the protection of services at the hospital.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday night, Mr Donnelly said that the agreement had “multiple layers of protections” for services and that the health minister of the day will have a “golden share” in the hospital which allows them to intervene “if for some reason all clinical services are not being provided”.

“There have been multiple layers of legal protections and structures put in place to address a very reasonable question that people are asking. They just want to be reassured that the hospital will be fully independent, which it will," said Mr Donnelly.

Current hospital 'a constant building site'

Speaking at the same briefing, the master of the National Maternity Hospital, Shane Higgins, said there is a "clinical imperative" to proceed with the move as proposed.

He said the current hospital is "a constant building site". His predecessor, Dr Rhona Mahony, said she was aware that people have concerns about the hospital, but that “every procedure available under Irish law”, including termination of pregnancy and tubal ligation, will be performed at the hospital, a point that Mr Donnelly repeated.

The Government said in a statement that the Cabinet had “noted” the finalised legal framework agreed with the HSE, St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, and the National Maternity Hospital (NMH), which includes that the term of the site lease be 299 years at a rent of €10 and provides increased State representation on the board of the new NMH.

The board will now include three independent public interest directors selected and appointed by the health minister, alongside three nominated by St Vincent’s University Hospital and three nominated by the NMH, with the role of chair to rotate between the three groups of nominees.

Mr Donnelly also asked the Government to note that the legal framework documents were approved by the boards of the NMH and St Vincent’s Healthcare Group; that “the framework will protect the State’s significant investment in the new NMH and copper-fasten the principle that any medical procedure which is in accordance with the laws of the land will be provided there”; and that “the clinical and operational independence of the new NMH will be underpinned by a combination of safeguards”.

Mr Donnelly also told Cabinet that the Religious Sisters of Charity transferred its shares in SVHG to St Vincent’s Holdings CLG, as of April 28, and “no longer have any involvement in SVHG”.

Former master of NMH raises concerns

However, a former master of the National Maternity Hospital has insisted that questions still need to be answered about the relocation of the hospital and the involvement of any Catholic ethos.

Dr Peter Boylan wrote to Taoiseach Micheál Martin following the announcement by the Religious Sisters of Charity that they have transferred their shareholding in St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to St Vincent’s Holdings.

In the letter, copied to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Boylan states: "I see absolutely no justification for the new publicly funded National Maternity Hospital to be owned by St Vincent’s Holdings."

Mr Donnelly said that Dr Boylan was mistaken in his concerns. He said there is “no question of religious involvement” at the site that the holding company “absolutely cannot” sell parts of itself, and is, “to all intents and purposes”, a charity. He said this was the “unambiguous legal position”.