Fine Gael confident DPP file will not stop Varadkar being Taoiseach in December

Despite reports that the decision on whether to charge Mr Varadkar could take months due to the amount of evidence involved, Fine Gael sources say they believe the issue could be resolved in a matter of weeks.
The Programme for Government arrangement for a rotating Taoiseach dictates that Leo Varadkar is due to take up the role again in December. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 12:27
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

Fine Gael has said it is confident a decision will be made in a matter of weeks not to charge Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a GP contract.

Gardaí have confirmed that they have completed their investigation into the leaking of the GP pay deal by Mr Varadkar to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail and have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Programme for Government arrangement for a rotating Taoiseach dictates that Mr Varadkar is due to take up the role again in December. 

However, there has been ongoing concern the investigation or decision whether to charge Mr Varadkar could still be live at this time.

The annual report of the DPP’s office shows that 56% of files submitted by the Gardaí received a decision within two weeks.

The DPP gave direction in 99% of cases in 2019 and 2018 within six months and 96% in 2020. Also in 2020, 88% of cases were given direction within three months.

“Everything indicates we'll know sooner rather than after December,” a Fine Gael source said.

We’re in the same position as always. We’re confident the outcome will be in the Tánaiste's favour.” 

Gardaí launched the investigation after Mr Varadkar confirmed he had leaked a copy of a proposed new GP pay agreement, agreed upon by his government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), to a rival GP group, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), while he was Taoiseach in 2019.

Dr Ó Tuathail, was the then-president of the now defunct NAGP.

"An Garda Síochána can confirm that an investigation file on this matter has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for its consideration," a garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner on Saturday.

“As this matter is now for consideration by the Office of the DPP, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting any further.” 

In leaking the documents, Mr Varadkar said that he was simply trying to get wide GP support for the proposed deal.

After news of the incident broke, Mr Varadkar apologised for his "errors of judgement" in the Dáil.

In November 2020, he survived a vote of no confidence, tabled by Sinn Féin, by a margin of 92 votes to 65.

In February, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he would have no difficulty with Leo Varadkar becoming Taoiseach later this year if the matter was not concluded.

