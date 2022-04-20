Prisoners being trained to care for horses under new rehab scheme

Prisoners are being trained in how to care for horses in a new rehabilitation facility aimed at providing them with work opportunities after release.

The development of the equine centre on the grounds of Castlerea Prison is the result of an innovative partnership project between the horse racing industry and the Irish Prison Service.

Selected prisoners undertake a 12-week course which covers horse behaviour and safe handling, hoof care, illness and disease, grooming, and first aid. It is aimed at helping those who complete it to secure employment in the equine industry after their release.

Opening the Horses of Hope equine centre, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: "This is a really innovative, forward-thinking, and progressive way to support prisoners and rehabilitation.

"I had an opportunity to meet with some of those who have been involved in the programme, and already you can see the positive impact it's having on them, but also those who have already completed the program as well.

“Finding and securing meaningful and purposeful work and activity after release from prison is absolutely essential to give people real hope. It gives people the opportunity to have a different, better life for themselves and their families upon release."

The facility, located directly outside the prison walls, includes single stables for 10 horses and an exercise arena.

The development of the equine centre was spearheaded by Jonathan Irwin, founder of the Jack and Jill foundation, who wrote to the then-Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald in late 2016 requesting a meeting to discuss the possible establishment of a horse care programme within the Irish Prison Service estate.

He had witnessed an equine correctional programme in the USA first-hand, and saw the positive impact it had on inmates.

Evidence from equine programmes internationally demonstrates that people in custody can learn practical skills that can be leveraged for future employment opportunities, foster responsibility, and build confidence and self-belief while also developing compassion through the care of animals.

Horse trainer Jessica Harrington, who attended the opening, said: "I think it's therapeutic and it gives them confidence.

"Working with animals — they don't answer back and they don't question who you are, they take you at face value, and I think that is very, very therapeutic for anybody.

"They feel worthy instead of unworthy."