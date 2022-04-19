Foley: Cost of living concerns raised by teachers will be discussed in pay talks

Cost of living concerns raised by teachers will be discussed in upcoming pay talks, the Education Minister has promised.

Norma Foley, who is attending the annual teaching union conferences this week, has said the Government will approach public sector talks in a "positive" and "proactive" manner.

"Up to this point the Government has not been found wanting and I have every confidence Government won't be found wanting going forward."

It comes amid calls from teaching unions for inflation-matching pay increases.

Earlier, the ASTI president said that teachers calling for inflation-matching pay increases have not “raised the flag of industrial action with regard to wage increases".

While Minister for Public Expenditure Michal McGrath will go into talks with an open mind, Ms Foley said "obviously we have to, you know, put things in perspective as well" as the Government has budgetary "obligations".

"But there is an openness on his part to address the issues, to negotiate, to engage and to be proactively involved in those discussions with all concerned," Ms Foley told Newstalk Breakfast.

Leaving Cert overhaul

The Minister also remains adamant that an overhaul of Leaving Cert will go ahead but stressed that teachers will be "woven into" the reforms.

"All of the new subject specifications will be conducted in our network schools. So, the teachers will in effect be the co-authors or co-constructors if you like of each of the subject specifications," she said.

Ms Foley said the 40% of marks that will now be allocated outside of the main exam as part of the senior cycle reforms will be externally moderated by the State Examinations Commission.

"When we want the best for our students when we want them to be able to compete at an international level, we need to have not just a curriculum that meets the needs of the 21st century, but an assessment model that will do likewise," she said.