'A step too far for rural Ireland': Coalition split over proposed turf ban

Hostilities have opened up between the Coalition parties over Eamon Ryan's proposed turf ban which has been dubbed a "step too far for rural people".

The Green Party leader has insisted that the ban on the sale of turf will proceed, despite mounting opposition from both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

TDs and senators from the two main Coalition parties have said they will not accept a full-scale ban on the sale of turf from this September.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted that there are "different perspectives" on the issue.

However, speaking in Galway he moved to reassure the public that an exemption could be made to allow those with turbary rights to sell some of their turf to neighbours and this is something that he is "anxious to try and facilitate and resolve".

Mr Martin said that the Coalition leaders will “continue discussions”, however, he said moves do need to be made to stop the burning of turf and smoky fuels in towns to improve air quality.

"That said, it's not our intention [to impede] the basic rights that families have and people who own their own bogs to use turf or indeed timber in their domestic fires.," he said.

I think we can find a resolution to this, and there's plenty of time to do that. There are three parties in the Government Coalition, and we will work together, like we have on many other issues.”

It comes after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a private meeting of his party this week that the proposed ban had been "paused" pending a full review, however, just hours later Mr Ryan's spokesperson said no pause had been agreed.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said there were “different interpretations” in Government, but it would be considered after the Easter break when detailed proposals are put forward.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Green Party is adamant that the measures must be introduced as part of the Government's climate change agenda.

"Climate ambition is central to the programme for government and we've got to stick with it," said Green Party TD Patrick Costello.

The Citizens' Assembly shows that climate action is what people want, and we should follow that."

However, Fine Gael senator Sean Kyne hit out at what he described as a "blunt-force" ban, adding: "I don't see how it can be agreed".

"It's a three-party coalition, I don't see how, if the two larger parties are against this proposal, it could possibly go ahead.

"We will have to see what the minister is proposing, what he regards as commercial.

There's a long way to go in terms of ensuring that people in rural areas who are in fuel poverty with no alternative, that there are alternatives provided for them, in terms of fuels or proper retrofitting."

This was echoed by former minister Michael Ring who criticised the proposals as "a step too far for rural Ireland".

He said the number of households burning of turf has been naturally declining in recent years, and the measures are "pushing us when there is no need for it".

Clare TD Joe Carey added that any ban would have to be well flagged to allow people to find alternative fuel, and so introducing it in September would not be possible.

Fine Gael TD for Clare Joe Carey. Picture: Eamon Ward

Richard Bruton said the information recently provided by Mr Ryan had set off "alarm bells", as the Green Party leader had indicated that he was planning on "going beyond" a ban on coal and manufactured peat which had been mentioned when the regulations were first floated last September.

Mr Bruton said there is a genuine concern that if there was a blanket block on the sale of sod turf, this would have "very significant disruption on very low-income households who have the worst heating systems" at a time when the cost of fuel was soaring.

Members of Fianna Fáil, including Barry Cowen, have also raised concerns about the "cliff-edge" nature of the proposed ban and have sought a meeting with Mr Ryan.