Turf-cutters will likely be able to sell to neighbours after ban, says Taoiseach

Turf-cutters will likely be able to sell to their neighbours once the sale of turf is banned, the Taoiseach says.

Speaking in Galway on Thursday, Micheál Martin said that an exemption for sales to neighbours is one issue that will be discussed by the coalition leaders and said that he was “anxious” that it could be done.

He insisted that the issue was not likely to damage or bring down the Government, despite members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil raising concerns with the extent of the proposed ban, which is spearheaded by Climate Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

"It has been in decline for a number of years, the use of turf, and even utilization of turf across the country more generally. So I think these are issues in my view that we can work out solutions to," Mr Martin said.

No (it won't bring down the government), I think there are different perspectives.

Barry Cowen has been engaging with the minister on the practicalities and historical use of turf, in particular with regard to turf from someone's own bog which is shared with neighbours, the Taoiseach explained.

"And Minister Eamon Ryan doesn't want to stop any of that - he has made that clear. So there are issues to be resolved," Mr Martin added.

Mr Martin said that the coalition leaders will “continue discussions” on delaying the ban.

However, the Taoiseach said that moves do need to be made to stop the burning of turf and smoky fuels in towns because, he said, there is an issue with air quality.

“Make it clear, there is an issue in terms of air quality in many towns across the country. In the early '90s, we brought in a ban on smoky coal in our large cities and it did have a huge impact in terms of air quality and improving people's health.

"Unfortunately, smoky coals continue to be used in many towns across the country. Enniscorthy for example, in the wintertime, has very poor levels of air quality, so we've got to do something," he said.

"That said, it's not our intention (to impede) the basic rights that families have and people who own their own bogs to use turf or indeed timber in their domestic fires. I think we can find a resolution to this and there's plenty of time to do that. There are three parties in the government coalition and we will work together like we have on many other issues.”

Mr Martin said that Government TDs and senators are supportive of the Government’s climate change goals, but said that the issue around turf is “relatively marginal”. He denied that his TDs were resistant to measures aimed at improving the environment.

"I think the overarching objective of government though is just to make sure that we can achieve our climate goals and put in place the infrastructure to enable us to do that. And that's under big-ticket items around renewable energy, but also in terms of carbon budgets. And it will be challenging.”