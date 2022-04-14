Donohoe: Further review of Holohan’s abandoned secondment is 'good governance'

A further review of Dr Tony Holohan’s abandoned secondment is “good governance” according to Paschal Donohoe.

Further questions have been raised around the controversial secondment after a memo compiled by the secretary-general of the Department of Health, Robert Watt revealed that Dr Holohan had entered discussions with university leaders in February.

Mr Watt's report also claims it was "never envisaged that this salary would be paid directly on the vote of the Department of Health".

Last Saturday, amid ongoing criticism of the nature of the secondment, Dr Holohan announced he would not be taking up the position.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has called for a further independent review into the matter, and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has backed the decision.

“I think it's good governance,” Mr Donohoe said.

He said the Government "will shortly receive a full briefing" in relation to that development and that the Government is also to perform an assessment of what happened or what could have been done better or differently in the future.

“What we're particularly focused on, is that for [Dr] Holohan who has been a public servant of such great value to our country, what we could have done from a process and governing point of view to make sure this was dealt with better.

"The Department of Health, Minister Donnelly, all the civil servants and all our health professionals have done extraordinary work at a time of great challenge for our country. But whatever your appointment when something like this happens, it is appropriate to see how could it be handled differently.”

Mr Donohoe added that the government had “provided transparency” by publishing the report, but conceded the statement announcing the secondment did not note the Department of Health would be paying Dr Holohan’s wages.

“We're actually trying to do the opposite [of a lack of transparency]. We acknowledge this could have been done better,” he said.

“We’d all acknowledge at this point that that particular statement could have been fuller, could have been handled better.”