Taoiseach wants full report on Holohan secondment next week

Micheál Martin made the dramatic intervention in the CMO's move to a role at Trinity College in a bid for 'transparency'
Micheál Martin will seek documents and records related to the secondment of Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin. Picture: Julien Behal/PA

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 02:00
Paul Hosford, Aoife Moore in Helsinki, Political Correspondents

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will seek documents and records related to the secondment of chief medical officer (CMO) Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Martin made the dramatic intervention in the outgoing CMO's move to a role at Trinity in a bid to get "transparency" around the move. Mr Martin has asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt to furnish him with a report on the approval of the role next week.

The Taoiseach told reporters in Helsinki that there should be “an assessment of all of the aspects” of the appointment and that there was time to do this as Dr Holohan is not due to take up the position until the start of July.

"I've asked the minister for health for a full report on the entire process that led up to this appointment and the minister has asked the secretary general for that report," said the Taoiseach.

"There seems to have been a number of strands to this in respect of a research strand, and I think we all understand the merit in having additional capacity and a greater research platform around pandemic preparedness, given the experiences that we've had over the last two years.

In my view, it should be paused, it should be a reassessment as to how the objectives that are behind this can be realised in a better and more transparent [way]."

The Taoiseach said he would like to see the report on Monday, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that it would involve pulling together the documents and records relating to the creation and filling of the role. The Tánaiste said that this report would ascertain whether a secondment was necessary at all. Mr Varadkar said that the report had been requested "so that we can assure ourselves that procedures were followed correctly".

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said that the Taoiseach's intervention was "a remarkable sign of how the minister [Mr Donnelly] is in the dark and failed to see the reality in front of him". Mr Cullinane said that Mr Watt could not be the lone person to carry out the report due to his role in approving the secondment.

Paul Hosford: Holohan controversy yet another pothole the Government could have avoided

