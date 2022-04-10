Former Cork TD Jim Daly appointed new CEO of Private Hospitals Association

A former Fine Gael TD from Co Cork has been announced as the new CEO of the Private Hospitals Association (PHA).

Jim Daly, who served as minister of state for Mental Health and Older People up to 2020, said that he was excited to take on the new role.

The PHA operates almost 30% of the acute hospitals in Ireland and aims to "promote quality and efficient healthcare for patients of private hospitals in Ireland".

Mr Daly is set to be tasked with, among other issues, developing a new strategic partnership between the Department of Health/HSE and private hospitals on a multi-annual basis to help tackle the national waiting lists problem.

Mr Daly said it is "an honour" to be appointed to the role and that following Covid, it is "exciting yet challenging time in the Irish healthcare sector".

He said: "We are at an important transition point in the delivery of healthcare reform in this country, yet the experience of the past two years has seen unprecedented levels of collaboration with the state and private hospitals, with very constructive engagement occurring on all sides."

This bodes well for the future and I very much look forward to playing my part in progressing that agenda of positivity over the months and years ahead.

PHA chairperson Bill Maher said that are delighted to have Mr Daly on board.

He said the former minister will be "a leading voice within the sector and helping shape the agenda going forward".

Mr Maher added: "Covid-19 has brought about new ways of working between public and private and we have shown how a joined-up approach can work in helping defeat the virus.

"We now need to apply that partnership approach and ‘can-do’ mindset to the pervasive problem of hospital waiting lists and take steps to halt their further growth."

Mr Daly stood away from politics in 2020 at the age of 46, citing family reasons for his decision.

Speaking to the 'Irish Examiner' in 2019, the former TD said: ”For me personally to stay on top of my game and to continue to give it my all wasn't going to be possible because of the demands of the journey time and family.

"I could have lessened my commitment to politics and I could have, you know, made it more of a part-time job and spent more time at home with my family and be less time on the road. But for me, that wouldn't be the right way to do it."