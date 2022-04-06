'We have no choice' - Micheál Martin denies pursuit of carbon taxes is only to satisfy Greens

The Taoiseach has strongly denied that the Government is only pursuing carbon taxes and other climate measures to keep Eamon Ryan and the Green Party happy.

In a passionate Dáil contribution, Micheál Martin said "climate change is existential" and "we have a duty to the younger generations, to our children and to our children’s children not to stand still now, not to deflect and not to postpone".

"We do not have a choice. It is now or it is never," he said.

Mr Martin was responding to Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae who claimed that the planned increase in carbon tax, due to be introduced in May, is the "price that the country and the people of Ireland, young and old, have to pay so that the Taoiseach will have the continued support of the Green Party to remain Taoiseach".

He went on to say that China is building massive electricity generating stations, Russia is mining coal and oil and the US continues to allow "massive passenger eight-cylinder vehicles".

"Russia, China, India and Africa will keep doing what they are doing. They will do more harm to the environment in one year than Ireland would do in 1,000 years. The Government will close the country down," Mr Healy-Rae said.

But Mr Martin, who pointed out that the Independent TD has previously denied climate change is happening at all, said "we have to play our part as a country".

The implication of what the Deputy has said is that this country should ignore climate change, should let other countries deal with it, that we should paddle our own canoe and to hell with the consequences and that we should play no part.

"Ireland from the foundation of the State believes in the international community. We believe in a rules-based order. We believe in paying our part."

Mr Martin added: "It is nothing to do with Deputy Eamon Ryan. It is nothing to do with the Greens. It should be the concern of every Deputy in this House and of every Senator."

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald also raised the carbon tax issue during Leaders' Questions calling on the Taoiseach to cancel the planned increase.

Addressing the rising cost of living for families, she said: "The Government can of course introduce a mini-budget to deliver direct cost-of-living payments, cut rents and childcare fees and extend the fuel allowance, but it must also scrap the carbon tax increase due on May Day.

"Although the Taoiseach clearly attaches little importance to this increase, the backbenchers in his own party and, it seems, in Fine Gael, have a very different view on this matter. I am asking the Taoiseach to seize the moment, to introduce measures that will cushion households and help give them some breathing space and, of course, to cancel the hike in carbon tax."

Mr Martin said he fully accepts the "enormous pressures" inflation is putting on households, but he said the fuel allowance had been increased and a €200 rebate on electricity bills had been announced to help deal with this.

Mr Martin added: "The way the carbon tax was structured benefits those on the lowest incomes."