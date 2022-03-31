Disability campaigner Dr Tom Clonan elected to the Seanad

Dr Clonan beat out psychologist Maureen Gaffney in the Trinity College panel bye-election triggered by the election of Ivana Bacik to the Dáil last summer
Dr Clonan was ahead of Ms Gaffney by just 160 votes after the 16th count this evening, following a day of counting. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 21:58
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Former army officer and disability campaigner Dr Tom Clonan has been elected to the Seanad.

Dr Clonan beat out psychologist Maureen Gaffney in the Trinity College panel bye-election triggered by the election of Ivana Bacik to the Dáil last summer.

Dr Clonan was ahead of Ms Gaffney by just 160 votes after the 16th count this evening, following a day of counting.

The count had seen high-profile candidates former Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and former Irish rugby star Hugo MacNeill eliminated before the final count. In the final count, Mr Clonan ended up with 5,358 votes to Ms Gaffney's 5,198. The pair had taken 1,947 and 1,882 first preferences, respectively.

In total, 13,434 votes were cast, a turnout of just 19.8% of the electorate - which is open to just under 68,000 registered graduates of the university.

Mr Clonan has been a security commentator and disability activist in recent years.

In total, 17 candidates entered the race for the seat on the University of Dublin panel. Mr Clonan will join Senators Lynn Ruane and David Norris in representing the Dublin university.

