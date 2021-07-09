Counting begins in Dublin Bay South by-election

Counting in the Dublin Bay South by-election has kicked off.

The first boxes were opened shortly after 9am in Dublin's RDS where the number of people admitted has been reduced due to the pandemic.

Turnout for the vote to decide who will fill the Dáil seat vacated by former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was higher than expected, topping 40% in some areas.

Ballot boxes have been opened at the #DublinBaySouth by-election count this morning. pic.twitter.com/gOUVsddec3 — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) July 9, 2021

A total of 15 candidates contested the by-election and it could be a number of hours before the results of the first count are announced.

It is expected that the final battle for the seat will be between Fine Gael's James Geoghegan and Labour's Ivana Bacik.

However, Sinn Féin are confident that their candidate senator Lynn Boylan will also put in a strong performance especially given the higher than anticipated turnout.

Of most significance was the confirmation that the lower-income area of Ringsend had the highest of four centres with 44% which would be seen to help Ms Boylan.

Other areas like Harold's Cross had 40%, Sandymount was on 41%, while Ranelagh, with a higher proportion of rental properties, was lower on 27%.

The higher turnout compared to a final turnout of 26% recorded for both the Dublin Fingal and Dublin Mid West by-elections in 2019.

Dublin Bay South traditionally has a relatively low turnout due to its transient population and only recorded 52% in the last General Election.