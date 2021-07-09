Counting begins in Dublin Bay South by-election

The first boxes were opened shortly after 9am in Dublin's RDS where the number of people admitted has been reduced due to the pandemic.
Counting begins in Dublin Bay South by-election

The first boxes were opened shortly after 9am in Dublin's RDS where the number of people admitted has been reduced due to the pandemic. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 09:14
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Counting in the Dublin Bay South by-election has kicked off.

The first boxes were opened shortly after 9am in Dublin's RDS where the number of people admitted has been reduced due to the pandemic.

Turnout for the vote to decide who will fill the Dáil seat vacated by former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was higher than expected, topping 40% in some areas.

A total of 15 candidates contested the by-election and it could be a number of hours before the results of the first count are announced.

It is expected that the final battle for the seat will be between Fine Gael's James Geoghegan and Labour's Ivana Bacik. 

However, Sinn Féin are confident that their candidate senator Lynn Boylan will also put in a strong performance especially given the higher than anticipated turnout.

Of most significance was the confirmation that the lower-income area of Ringsend had the highest of four centres with 44% which would be seen to help Ms Boylan.

Other areas like Harold's Cross had 40%, Sandymount was on 41%, while Ranelagh, with a higher proportion of rental properties, was lower on 27%.

The higher turnout compared to a final turnout of 26% recorded for both the Dublin Fingal and Dublin Mid West by-elections in 2019. 

Dublin Bay South traditionally has a relatively low turnout due to its transient population and only recorded 52% in the last General Election.

Read More

Dublin Bay South by-election will be a bellwether for Government's fortunes 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu July 8, 2021 Government split on return date for indoor hospitality
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Allowing investment funds to evade 10% stamp duty 'an abuse of public monies' Dáil told
Row erupts over Tipperary TD comments on Garda killers Row erupts over Tipperary TD comments on Garda killers
liveblog#by-electionpoliticsdublin bay southplace: dublin bay south
Dublin Bay South by-election

Dublin Bay-South: Counting underway in by-election

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

  • 4
  • 18
  • 26
  • 30
  • 31
  • 37
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices