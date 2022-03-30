Plans to fight election misinformation included in new laws

Easier voter registration and regulation of online political advertising are also planned under  legislation which has been touted as a 'major modernisation of the electoral system'
The Electoral Reform Bill provides for the establishment of a new statutory, independent Electoral Commission to take on a range of electoral functions including a review of constituencies after each census. 

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 19:34
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Easier voter registration, plans to fight election-time misinformation, and regulation of online political advertising are planned under new legislation announced by the Government.

The Electoral Reform Bill has been touted by the Government as a "major modernisation of the electoral system" and provides for the establishment of a new statutory, independent Electoral Commission to take on a range of electoral functions including a review of constituencies after each census. 

This means that this year, the Commission could redraw boundaries and increase the number of TDs in the Dáil from 160 to up to 172, depending on the overall population of Ireland.

The bill also provides for rolling, or continuous voter registration, aimed at standardising and simplifying the process.

'Transparent data-sharing'

A statement says that the Government will use "transparent data-sharing" and that the use of PPS numbers "will enable data checks to protect and improve the integrity of the register".

"This will also enable online applications in most circumstances. Local authorities will retain their existing responsibilities for maintaining and updating the register. The Bill provides for the designation of a single registration authority to manage a shared database for all local authorities to use in their registration duties."

The new laws include the facilitation of anonymous registration for people whose safety may be at risk if their names are published in the register; provisions to enable pre-registration for 16 and 17-year-olds; arrangements for those with no fixed address; and bringing better and more flexible options for people who – because of mental health difficulties – are not able to attend polling stations to vote.

Under the law, Ireland will be among the first countries in Europe to provide for the regulation of online political advertising. This will mean ads are clearly labelled and are accompanied by transparency notices clearly identifying the sponsor of the advertisements.

The Bill applies similar but enhanced requirements to paid online political advertising posted during electoral periods to those that apply to traditional poster-type advertising.

