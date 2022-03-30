Aspirant judges to face rigorous interviews under new laws

New judges will also face a new rigorous application process and show continued personal development under plans to be announced today
Aspirant judges to face rigorous interviews under new laws

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will today publish the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill which she says is the most significant reform in this area in 25 years.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 18:49
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The Government will no longer be able to handpick people to become judges under new laws to be published today.

The Irish Examiner has learned that only persons recommended by the Judicial Appointments Commission can be recommended by the Government for appointment by the President.

Aspirant judges will also have to undergo a new rigorous application and interview process and show continued personal development, under the plans to be announced today.

Reforms for how judges are appointed almost collapsed the previous Fine Gael minority government with then Independent minister Shane Ross adamant the system had to change to take the decision out of the hands of politicians.

Significant reform

Having secured Government approval on Tuesday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee will today publish the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill which she says is the most significant reform in this area in 25 years.

This new Commission will replace the much-criticised Judicial Appointments Advisory Board which has overseen the process up to this point.

The Irish Examiner understands that the bill means that all candidates for vacancies in the judiciary, including serving judges, will undergo new application and interview procedures.

All candidates will be required to undergo judicial training or continuous professional development, the bill stipulates.

The approval of this Bill follows a substantial process of consultations, in particular with the Attorney General, the European Commission and the Chief Justice.

The bill states that any person – new applicants and serving judges seeking promotion to higher courts - who is to be recommended to the Minister for Justice for appointment should have been interviewed by the Judicial Appointments Commission.

There has also been a reduction from 5 to 3 in the number of recommendations to be sent forward by the Commission to Government where vacancies arise. An additional 2 recommendations will be required where a second vacancy arises. For example, this would mean seven recommendations for three vacancies.

In terms of continuous professional development, candidates will be required to show they have undertaken judicial training or continuous professional development.

Speaking about the bill, Ms McEntee told the Irish Examiner: “It is vital that we have a very clear process for judicial appointments, one that people understand and have full confidence in."

Read More

New state agency to oversee early learning and school-age childcare 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 12, 2022 Donnelly denies criticising Fine Gael over 'significant' health service problems 
Signing of Belfast Region City Deal Sinn Féin will 'defend, but not renegotiate' Good Friday Agreement, says Michelle O’Neill
Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland Embassy: Decision to expel Russian diplomats 'will not go unanswered'
<p> <span lang="EN-US">Mr Martin accepted that access to housing for thousands of people is the greatest challenge to be met and that up to 35,000 homes or more will be needed per year to resolve that crisis. </span>File photo</p>

'I believe in homeownership - I'm not sure you do': Taoiseach and Sinn Féin leader clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 4
  • 5
  • 27
  • 36
  • 45
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices