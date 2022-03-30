Aspirant judges to face rigorous interviews under new laws

The Government will no longer be able to handpick people to become judges under new laws to be published today.

The Irish Examiner has learned that only persons recommended by the Judicial Appointments Commission can be recommended by the Government for appointment by the President.

Aspirant judges will also have to undergo a new rigorous application and interview process and show continued personal development, under the plans to be announced today.

Reforms for how judges are appointed almost collapsed the previous Fine Gael minority government with then Independent minister Shane Ross adamant the system had to change to take the decision out of the hands of politicians.

Significant reform

Having secured Government approval on Tuesday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee will today publish the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill which she says is the most significant reform in this area in 25 years.

This new Commission will replace the much-criticised Judicial Appointments Advisory Board which has overseen the process up to this point.

The Irish Examiner understands that the bill means that all candidates for vacancies in the judiciary, including serving judges, will undergo new application and interview procedures.

All candidates will be required to undergo judicial training or continuous professional development, the bill stipulates.

The approval of this Bill follows a substantial process of consultations, in particular with the Attorney General, the European Commission and the Chief Justice.

The bill states that any person – new applicants and serving judges seeking promotion to higher courts - who is to be recommended to the Minister for Justice for appointment should have been interviewed by the Judicial Appointments Commission.

There has also been a reduction from 5 to 3 in the number of recommendations to be sent forward by the Commission to Government where vacancies arise. An additional 2 recommendations will be required where a second vacancy arises. For example, this would mean seven recommendations for three vacancies.

In terms of continuous professional development, candidates will be required to show they have undertaken judicial training or continuous professional development.

Speaking about the bill, Ms McEntee told the Irish Examiner: “It is vital that we have a very clear process for judicial appointments, one that people understand and have full confidence in."