Varadkar criticises 'foolish' act of driving truck into gates of Russian embassy

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has condemned the actions of a man who reversed a van through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin yesterday, claiming it was a "foolish" act.

Gardaí have since erected barriers outside the embassy after a man, who was arrested at the scene, drove a vehicle through the gates.

In a video captured on a phone, the driver told the garda and the small group of protestors there he was doing it for a woman and her children who were killed in Ukraine on Sunday.

The Russian Embassy issued a strong statement criticising the incident.

"The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions," it said.

Mr Varadkar was critical of the action.

"It may be the case that the person behind it has strong feelings on this issue, but it was not helpful at all because we've obligations under the Vienna Convention to protect diplomats who are here in Ireland," the Tánaiste said.

"Also that will now be misrepresented on Russian state TV as Irish people being involved in violent acts against Russia."

He said the gardaí and officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs have been in touch with the Russian Embassy about the incident and security is being reviewed to ensure similar incidents don't happen.

Mr Varadkar added: "I would say to anyone being protests, please do protest, we want you to do that, but peaceful protests, no violence, no criminal damage."