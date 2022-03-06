Farmers to be asked to grow grain due potential shortages from war in Ukraine 

Ireland is a net importer of grain, Mr McConalogue said which was something the country had to respond to. File picture: Julien Behal 

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 14:53
Steve Neville

The Minister for Agriculture is set to ask farmers to grow more grain due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Charlie McConalogue said that both Ukraine and Russia are "significant" in terms of world grain exports, making up around 30% of global exports.

He told RTÉ radio that the war means there is potential for supply disruption in the weeks and months ahead.

Ireland is a net importer of grain, Mr McConalogue said which was something the country had to respond to.

He added that Ireland has the chance to respond to any grain shortages with the country heading into the planting season, meaning the country could increase domestic grain production.

The Minister confirmed this weekend that he has called a meeting with the main farm organisations which is to take place on Tuesday.

Mr McConalogue added that he has "no doubt" that farmers will step up, as "they have always done" in times of challenge in the past.

However, the Irish Farmers’ Association said in a statement that there has "been no discussion with farmers" regarding reports that they may be required to grow crops in 2022.

“We are in very challenging times and farmers will certainly play our part in any national or European effort,” said IFA President Tim Cullinan.

“However, it is far from certain that asking all farmers to plant crops is the best use of the resources that are likely to be available to us."

Mr McConalogue said that Tuesday's meeting will see the Department and farming organisations assess how they can work together.

"At times like these, food is our most important resource so, as a Department, we are taking every possible proactive step to ensure that we are agile and can respond to this rapidly evolving situation," Mr McConalogue said in a statement.

The IFA said it would "be very unwise of the Government to make any decisions on this before engaging fully with farmers".

