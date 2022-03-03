Alan Kelly raises cervical screening in one of last debates as party leader

Alan Kelly raised the cervical screening controversy during one of his last debates in the Dáil as Labour Party leader.

Mr Kelly made the shock announcement on Wednesday evening that he will step down as leader after less than two years.

Surrounded by party colleagues at Leinster House, Mr Kelly acknowledged Labour has not made progress in the opinion polls under his leadership.

Mr Kelly has been a long advocate for the women affected by negligence in the cancer screening programme, including leading campaigner Vicky Phelan.

It is almost four years since the controversy came to light after the Limerick mother brought a case before the courts.

More than 200 women were affected by failures in Ireland’s CervicalCheck screening system.

It emerged in 2018 that 221 women and families were not told about misreported smear tests.

Addressing the Dáil during leaders’ questions for the final time as party leader, Mr Kelly paid tribute to campaigners Ms Phelan, Lorraine Walsh, Stephen Teap and John Wall.

“I want to thank them for their support. The work that we have done over the last number of years has certainly had the biggest impact on me politically, more so than probably anyone else,” Mr Kelly said.

“It’s four years since Vicky won her High Court case in April 2018, when she bravely refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and we all know what happened, as regards CervicalCheck as a result of that, and huge progress has been made.”

Health expert Dr Gabriel Scally, who led an inquiry into the scandal, made more than 100 recommendations to address inadequacies in the system and protect patients’ rights.

The latest report, published by the Department of Health on Wednesday, shows that at the end of last year four actions are to be completed.

Mr Kelly urged Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to ensure the changes are brought in.

“The issue that really concerns me is the Patient Safety Bill,” Mr Kelly added.

“We need to get this over the line because it will provide for mandatory open disclosure and ensure patients’ voices are heard.”

Mr Varadkar was among a number of TDs to pay tribute to Mr Kelly.

He added: “One of the things that really is of real importance is the Patient Safety Bill 2019 and that includes the mandatory requirement for open disclosure where a serious incident occurs.

“This Bill will also bring private hospitals within the remit of the Health Act, and also contains provisions to protect clinical audit.

“It has passed second stage and now needs to go to committee stage and I’m informed that it will go to committee stage as early as next week.

“That will allow us to make some progress.”

Meanwhile, Ivana Bacik has emerged as the front runner to succeed Mr Kelly as Labour leader.

Duncan Smith and former junior minister Aodhán Ó Ríordáin both ruled themselves out of the race with Mr Smith saying he will back Ms Bacik for leader.

Mr Ó Ríordáin also said that Ms Bacik has his "full support" to become the next Labour leader.

Mr Kelly said he would remain as leader until his successor is elected.

“We’re crystal clear that if we’re to survive and thrive, then then we do need to make changes,” he said on Wednesday evening.

“I was advised by my parliamentary colleagues on Tuesday morning that they had lost collective confidence in my leadership.

“This was a surprise to me but I accept the decision.

“We had a number of frank discussions in recent weeks.

“I have to acknowledge that we haven’t been able as a party to move on in the opinion polls and I have deep regret about that.”