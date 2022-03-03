Labour leadership: Smith and Ó Ríordáin rule themselves out of race and back Bacik

Labour TD Duncan Smith has ruled himself out of the race to become the next leader of the party, saying he will back Ivana Bacik for the role.

Former junior minister Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has also ruled himself out of a leadership race in a further boost for Ms Bacik.

Elected members have been clarifying their positions following the news that Alan Kelly would be stepping down from the role as party leader on Wednesday.

Mr Ó Ríordáin posted on Twitter, noting that he "will not be a candidate" at this time. He added that Ms Bacik has his "full support" to become the next Labour leader.

It followed earlier remarks by Mr Smith, who said, “I won't be putting myself forward. This is my position now. Personally, I think Ivana Bacik is best placed."

“It's not the right time for me personally, but secondly, and more importantly, I don't believe I'm the best candidate for the job out of the current crop of TDs. So for those reasons, and I won't be putting myself forward,” he said.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Smith who had nominated Mr Kelly to be the leader in 2020 said the party is in a fight for its survival and needs to make a clear break from its time in Government with Fine Gael between 2011 and 2016.

“We weren't moving we weren't gaining any momentum. We weren't making any momentum and ultimately the legacy of 2011 and 2016 and the catastrophe of being in that government as it has been for Labour Party was just something we couldn't move on from,” he said.

“And I believe a fresh break and the PLP believe, a fresh break from that period of being in government is now needed,” he said.

Duncan Smith said he thinks Ivana Bacik , pictured here with former Labour leader Alan Kelly, is best placed to lead the party. Picture: : Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

He said it was unprecedented for the Labour Party to move on a leader without him contesting a single election, local or general.

He said there are consequences and he accepted many of the party's councillors are not happy at what has happened.

“This is part of what made this such a difficult thing and this is an unprecedented thing for Labour Party. This is going to have ramifications, our membership are very unhappy and we've councillors who are very unhappy,” he said.

He said Ms Bacik was aware of the move to oust Mr Kelly and that he, Sean Sherlock the Cork East TD and Senator Mark Wall went to the leader to say he has lost the confidence of the parliamentary party.

Mr Smith denied that Ms Bacik orchestrated the turn of events in any way.

This was not planned in any orchestrated way. We have been talking about this for a number of weeks.

"And when you start to say things out loud, to each other and decisions are made, then things take momentum of their own."

He said there was a meeting planned for Tuesday morning to specifically discuss their poor showing in opinion polls but instead he, Mr Sherlock and Mr Wall went to face Mr Kelly to tell him “he had lost the dressing room”.

“It's a very sad day for us. It was not a nice meeting,” he said.

Mr Smith paid tribute to Mr Kelly.

“Alan has been a great support to me and a good friend. It is a sad day for Alan and a sad time for the party and something we have to work through.”

Mr Smith said he would not discuss matters relating to a staffing issue which brought Mr Kelly into conflict with the PLP.