Alan Kelly's leadership of Labour Party in doubt after months of internal strife

Alan Kelly's position as leader of the Labour Party is in doubt after months of internal strife within the party, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

It is understood that Mr Kelly will hold a press conference in Dublin tomorrow afternoon.

The Irish Examiner understands the parliamentary Labour party members will meet this evening where they will decide the next steps, however, Mr Kelly's leadership has been the source of concern for many within the party for months.

Sources have confirmed there had been criticism of Mr Kelly's leadership style as the party continues to stall in the polls.

One representative said that Mr Kelly's plan to improve the party would involve him "travelling around the country, pressing the flesh".

Another source said that issues had come to a head in last week's parliamentary party when Mr Kelly faced serious criticism from the representatives present, with one TD saying that they ultimately felt that the decision on Mr Kelly's future would lie with Dublin Fingal TD Duncan Smith.

"If Duncan says he has to go, he has to go," they said.

It is understood that staffing issues have been a source of concern.

A source close to Mr Kelly said that he confirmed he would stand down. While the staffing issue had been a factor, "it's not the big thing, it's not what pushed people over the edge".

"It's all been very faught. It has been a weird time for the party for a long time.

"There were fundamental conversations around his leadership happening before the latest controversy."

It is understood that many had been unhappy with Mr Kelly for a long time.

"It's not nice, it's grim."

The Irish Examiner has attempted to contact every member of the parliamentary party and key advisors in recent days to no reply.

Mr Kelly was announced as the new leader of the Labour Party in April 2020, having won 55% of the vote.