Coveney welcomes UN condemnation of Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has strongly welcomed the condemnation of Russia by the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking on Wednesday night, Mr Coveney said the Government was proud to co-sponsor the resolution.

The UN General Assembly earlier voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow’s actions.

The vote was 141 to five, with 35 abstentions. It comes after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.

Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion. A Russian veto sank a similar resolution in the more powerful UN Security Council on Friday but the assembly allows no vetoes.

Mr Coveney said: "I am pleased that the General Assembly has acted today, where the Security Council has failed".

"I am also proud today to join a group of 38 States today in referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC). This referral answers the call of the ICC prosecutor contained in his announcement on Monday, indicating his intention to begin an investigation encompassing alleged crimes that have occurred as part of the conflict in Ukraine in recent days," he added.

Mr Coveney said Ireland is at the forefront of efforts to bring an end to this unprovoked conflict.

"In the last number of days, in Dublin and in multilateral organisations across the globe, the Irish Government and our diplomats and officials have worked tirelessly to support Ukraine and to hold Russia accountable for its actions," he added.

As an elected member of the UN Security Council, Ireland has also been active in condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, he said.

By referring to the situation in Ukraine, Ireland and other States Parties will enable the prosecutor to immediately begin his investigation into alleged crimes currently unfolding there and will promote justice and accountability for the Ukrainian people caught in the conflict, the minister said.

Under special emergency session rules, a resolution needs approval of two-thirds of those countries voting, and abstentions do not count.

More than 90 countries co-sponsored the assembly resolution.