Coveney: Ireland 'uncomfortable' with spending money to send arms to Ukraine

Ireland will instead spend €9m on 'non-lethal support'
Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Marienko Andrew

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 08:51
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Ireland was "uncomfortable" with spending money to buy arms to support Ukrainian forces but will spend around €9 million on "non-lethal support", Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio this morning, Mr Coveney said that the EU's €500 million package was the right thing to do, but said that Ireland's contribution would go to "defensive purchases" like helmets and logistical items like fuel.

He said that EU countries which are militarily neutral were entitled to abstain from purchasing weapons and Ireland had chosen this. However, he said Ireland would pay its full share of the fund, around €9 million.

He said that Russian aggression posed a major issue for the EU, with tens of thousands of refugees having crossed Ukrainian borders in recent days. 

He said that up to 18 million Ukrainians could require assistance by the end of the Russian invasion.

"If the EU can't take a stand when our neighbour is being pounded by one of the strongest armies in the world, then we have to question the moral standing of the EU."

Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov. File Picture
Mr Coveney said that he understands the demands to expel the Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov, but said that such a move at this time would not be wise.

He said there are hundreds of Irish people in Russia who will require consular assistance and breaking off diplomatic relations would harm them.

"Does this mean we're not considering expelling Russian diplomats or operatives? No it does not."

