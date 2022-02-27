Ireland to close airspace to Russian aircraft - Coveney

Simon Coveney confirmed that Ireland will move to shut off Irish airspace to Russian planes.

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 07:48
Greg Murphy

Ireland will close off its airspace to all Russian aircraft, the Foreign Affairs minister has said.

On Sunday morning, Simon Coveney confirmed that Ireland will move to shut off Irish airspace to Russian planes.

He tweeted: “Shocking Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight. Ireland will move to shut off Irish airspace to all Russian aircraft.

“We encourage other EU partners to do the same. We also support new wide-ranging sanctions to be agreed today at EU FAC & new assistance package for Ukraine.”

More to follow...

 - additional reporting from PA

