Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne felt 'ostracised' by local Sinn Féin before resignation

Internal rows within her Co Clare constituency are what led to the resignation of Violet-Anne Wynne from Sinn Féin, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Ms Wynne, who was elected in February 2020, resigned via an explosive statement on Thursday evening. She said she had left the party "for good reason".

My Wynne alleges she was the victim of a campaign of "psychological warfare" in which she felt she was being gaslit and her unplanned pregnancy was used "as a stick to beat her with".

It is understood a meeting was held in Clare on Wednesday with local members with a view to restoring a previously stood down Comahirle Ceantair structure in the area. The meeting was chaired by former Cork TD Jonathan O'Brien.

A new temporary working group was to be set up with representatives of the five Clare Cumman groups, under the auspices of the party Ard Comhairle.

According to one local member, Ms Wynne had been caught up in a "fight for control" with older, more established local members.

Ms Wynne alludes to the row in her resignation statement and says she had been mulling the decision to leave the party after she felt her complaints were not taken seriously.

The Clare TD confirmed she told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald about the issues last year and has not been contacted by the leader in the aftermath of her resignation.

"It's been on my mind for months, " she said.

Ms Wynne told the Irish Examiner she felt "ostracised" by some members of her local constituency, with information not being passed on, and derogatory rumours and comments made about her to others. She said:

I was told action would be taken, measures would be implemented to help the situation after several weeks or months it wasn't transpiring.

"The issues I continuously faced seem to be at local level within the organisation and structures and lack of," she said, believing she was pushed out by those "actively seeking this through gaslighting measures and what can only be described as psychological warfare."

"I feel I have been isolated and steps have been taken to ensure that I would face greater difficulties, locally," she explained.

"I was pressured into decisions that I couldn't stand over such as the staff the party wanted me to hire.

"I learned very fast that the party do not take kindly to autonomy and those who do not follow their plans."

Ms Wynne said she "cannot fault" the Sinn Féin TDs in Leinster House but they are not tasked with making decisions locally. She said local operations "seem to be an entirely separate entity with no power to influence". She added:

My unplanned pregnancy was also a further stick to beat me with and I am truly concerned for women who may want to come forward for Sinn Féin in the future in Clare.

Ms Wynne confirmed she did not tell the party she had resigned before she issued her statement to media.

"They had known it was possible I had reached out and voiced concerns about unhappiness, they knew no some level it was coming," she added.

"For me the lack of communication from local level, that was the most difficult thing for me because it affected my constituents.

"When I approached the organisation I was told that the issues weren't a concern or there weren't there in the first place, you're left feeling you're looking for something that wasn't there, they had no issues with me."

Sinn Féin deputy whip Denise Mitchell said: “I am so very sorry to hear of Violet-Anne’s decision.

“Violet-Anne was a valued member of the Sinn Féin Oireachtas team.

“The party worked extremely hard over the last two years to resolve challenges at constituency level. That work was continuing.

"We wish her and her family the very best for the future.”