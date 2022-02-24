Varadkar criticised for 'political scoring' during Dáil debate on Russia

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been criticised in the Dáil for trying to score political points against Sinn Féin on the issue of Russia.

Mr Varadkar said he welcomed the fact that Mary Lou McDonald's party has "finally come to its senses" in relation to actions of president Vladimir Putin.

Responding to questions from Sinn Féin's Dáil deputy leader Pearse Doherty, Mr Varadkar accused the opposition party of being "soft" on Russia for a long time.

"I remember when I was taoiseach in 2018 when Russians murdered somebody in England, the deputy's party leader, Deputy McDonald, being critical of us for expelling a Russian diplomat at the time," said Mr Varadkar.

"I welcome that on this issue Sinn Féin has finally come to its senses and finally realises what Putin is and what the Russian regime is."

'Not a time for political scoring'

Reacting, Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan said now was "not a time for political scoring from any side of this House".

He said: "The world is watching with alarm the shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine. What we are witnessing is unprecedented in Europe since the Second World War — a full-scale assault and invasion of one state by another."

As EU leaders gathered for an emergency meeting in Brussels on Thursday night, Mr Varadkar said Ireland would support any further sanctions against Russia, including measures that could negatively impact financial services in this country.

Mr Doherty asked whether the Government would now move to address so-called Section 110 companies, which he said are used to channel funds back to Russia from Dublin's IFSC.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said Ireland "will not be putting any selfish economic interests ahead of responses required".

Condemning the actions of Russia, Mr Varadkar said the attack on Ukraine has "grim echoes of a much darker past".

"Not too far from here, families are leaving their homes, children are being bundled into their cars, and martial law has been introduced in the face of an unwarranted and unjustified attack."