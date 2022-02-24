Coveney admits 'great deal of pessimism' within EU about impact of sanctions on Russia

Sanctions on Russia may only have a limited impact, the Government has admitted ahead of an emergency EU summit in Brussels tonight.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has admitted there is a “great deal of pessimism” that sanctions on Russia will have any impact, but doing nothing is not an option.

He said in the light of the very serious developments overnight, the EU will move forward with a second even more wide-ranging sanctions package this evening.

“A special meeting of the European Council has been called for this evening and the Taoiseach is attending. Ireland's general partners in the European Union will adopt the most severe package of sanctions that Europe has ever considered,” he said.

Mr Coveney said sanctions will not be cost-free for this country or other EU member states, but we are left with little choice on foot of Russia's behaviour. He said the role that Ireland will play here will not be a neutral one.

“We are a neutral state. We are militarily non-aligned,” he said.

But when we see the continent that we have helped to build in terms of political stability over many decades, being threatened in a way that is now happening, coming from Russia by illegally invading their neighbour, we need to stand up and ensure that we are part of resisting that negative change on our continent.

Ireland will be very much part of a collective EU effort, he said. “I've been in politics for 25 years. I'm not sure I have ever seen anything that has united the EU in the way that this issue is currently uniting European countries, countries that have very different relationships with Russia,” he said.

He said that we will take the necessary actions, even if they are painful ones for the EU, in order to stand up to what we are seeing happening to our eastern neighbours. He added that Ireland is among a number of EU member states who responded with an offer of medical supplies.

“Today the government is working on a further package from Ireland to support the people of Ukraine and the Taoiseach will be in a position to announce this later on this evening,” he said.

To those seeking refuge in Ukraine, Mr Coveney called on people to only escape if they are safe to do so. “Our embassy is no longer operating in Kiev and our staff and other staff are transferring to a safe place as we speak,” he said.

To the Ukraine population in Ireland, he said Irish hearts are breaking with them as we stand with them today.

“We had hoped to avoid this war. We had in fact pleaded with Russia to pull back from the brink through multiple diplomatic efforts. Those hopes and pleas were ignored and instead we see illegality, aggression and killing,” he said.

Mr Coveney said he is working with Justice Minister Helen McEntee to put a structure and system in place that will allow Ukrainian citizens in Ireland bring their families from Ukraine to Ireland.

“If they judge that that's necessary for safety reasons, we will ensure that that system works and is streamlined. Likewise, for Irish citizens who are in Ukraine who of course want to bring their families with them home who may not be Irish nationals, we will also ensure that we have a process in place that will allow them to do that quickly and without impediments,” he added.