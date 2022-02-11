Cork Olympic-winning clubs boosted in record sports grant allocation

A record €150m has been provided for the government's Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, with Cork clubs behind a range of Olympic athletes among the recipients.

Tourism, Sport and Media Minister Catherine Martin announced the new capital grants on Friday, including a €66,000 funding boost to Skibbereen rowing club and €290,000 for Bandon Athletics Club, among the Cork awardees.

Olympic gold medalists Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan, silver medalist Gary O'Donovan, and bronze winner Emily Hegarty, all come from the Skibbereen production line, while sprinter Phil Healy of Bandon AC was the first female Irish athlete to compete in three events in Tokyo last summer.

Some €144m is allocated to almost 1,900 applications with €6m kept in reserve for successful appeals lodged by unsuccessful applicants.

By the closing date for applications last March, just over 3,100 applications had been submitted seeking over €200m in funding, the highest number of applications ever received.

All unsuccessful applicants will be given the opportunity to appeal and information on the appeal process will issue to relevant organisations in the coming weeks.

Over 30 sports and activities are represented, ranging from competitive, track and field games to walking.

The minister said the grants would significantly improve facilities around the country.

“Sport is crucial for all communities in Ireland," Ms Martin said.

There was a record number of applications for these grants and the government responded with the most significant level of individual awards ever.

“It has been a tough two years for many sports clubs but the pandemic really demonstrated the importance of sport for our collective wellbeing.

"The grants we are announcing today will significantly improve sports facilities in every county.

"There is a huge variety of different sports covered and I was particularly pleased that the scoring system placed an even greater emphasis on female participation," Ms Martin said.

"I want to thank all of the volunteers associated with these clubs for their tireless work and their commitment to improving their facilities to benefit all members.”

More than 13,000 projects have now benefited from sports capital funding since 1998, bringing the total allocations in that time to over €1.1bn.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan said he was "excited" about what the allocation means for grassroots sports in his area.

“Skibbereen Rowing Club, home of our Olympic legends, has been allocated significant funding for increased capacity, boat storage and training facilities there," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Bandon will be home to west Cork’s first ever, proper, state-of-the art athletics track."