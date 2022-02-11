Cost of living: Unions advise people to seek pay increases up to 5.5%

Private sector unions are advising their members to seek pay increases in light of the rising cost of living.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) has told members in December they should seek wage increases of 2.5% to 4.5%.

However, given the rising rate of inflation and the growing uncertainty surrounding high prices, the Private Sector Committee has revised this advice.

The committee are now recommending members ask for increases in the range of 2.5% and 5.5%.

General Secretary Patricia King said Ictu would be keeping the matter under continuous review over the coming months.

Ictu has also called on the Government to relax the Small Benefits Exemption rules for this year to allow employers to cushion staff from high prices and falling living standards.

Employers can currently give employees a non-cash once-off payment worth up to €500 tax free each year.

The committee has recommended this be increased to €1,000 for employees in receipt of weekly gross wages up to €1,462 per week.

The benefit should be spread over multiple bonus payments over the course of the year.

Ms King said the Government must play their part in protecting the living standards of both employers and workers.